Main accused on 7-day remand

A Noakhali court on Tuesday placed main accused Badal Mia on a seven-day remand in a case filed over the incident of stripping and molesting a housewife in Begumganj upazila of the district, reports UNB.
The court also placed local union parishad member Moazzem Hossain on a two-day remand in the case.
The court of Noakhali chief judicial magistrate Mashfikul Haque passed the order.
So far, six people have been arrested in connection with the incident.
The victim was allegedly molested by some local miscreants at Ward No. 9 of Eklashpur union of the upazila last month but the incident came to light after a video of the incident went viral on the internet.
The miscreants tortured the housewife after stripping her and filmed it.
The victim filed two cases accusing nine people on Sunday, 33 days after the incident.
One case was filed under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act and another under the Pornography Control Act.