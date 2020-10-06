Main accused on 7-day remand

A Noakhali court on Tuesday placed main accused Badal Mia on a seven-day remand in a case filed over the incident of stripping and molesting a housewife in Begumganj upazila of the district, reports UNB.

The court also placed local union parishad member Moazzem Hossain on a two-day remand in the case.

The court of Noakhali chief judicial magistrate Mashfikul Haque passed the order.

So far, six people have been arrested in connection with the incident.