Noakhali woman ‘stripped, molested’

Main accused on 7-day remand

Prothom Alo English Desk
default-image

A Noakhali court on Tuesday placed main accused Badal Mia on a seven-day remand in a case filed over the incident of stripping and molesting a housewife in Begumganj upazila of the district, reports UNB.

The court also placed local union parishad member Moazzem Hossain on a two-day remand in the case.

The court of Noakhali chief judicial magistrate Mashfikul Haque passed the order.

So far, six people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Advertisement

The victim was allegedly molested by some local miscreants at Ward No. 9 of Eklashpur union of the upazila last month but the incident came to light after a video of the incident went viral on the internet.

The miscreants tortured the housewife after stripping her and filmed it.

The victim filed two cases accusing nine people on Sunday, 33 days after the incident.

One case was filed under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act and another under the Pornography Control Act.

More News

Madrasa teachers detained for ‘molesting’ children in Feni, Sylhet

Madrasa teachers detained for ‘molesting’ children in Feni, Sylhet

Delwar raped Noakhali victim multiple times: NHRC

Delwar raped Noakhali victim multiple times: NHRC

Rapists should be boycotted by family, expelled from edu institutions: State minister

Farhana Manik Muna, (2nd R) sits in at Central Shaheed Minar, Narayanganj for second day at a stretch demanding trial of all the rape and violence against women including that of in Begumganj of Noakhali, Sylhet MC College on 6 October 2020. Many more students join her in protest against the heinous crimes

Rape is one kind of terrorism: Quader

Obaidul Quader