Mamunul made accused in 17 cases in Dhaka

Hefazat-e-Islam’s joint secretary general Mamunul Haque is accused in at least 17 cases in the capital.

Among the cases, 15 were lodged over Hefazat’s mayhem in Motijheel’s Shapla Chattar on 5 May 2013. Police filed all these cases. Two other cases filed at the Paltan and Mohammadpur police stations were filed by a Jubo Leauge leader and another person respectively.

Police arrested Mamunul from Jamia Rahmania Arabia Madrasa in Mohammadpur on Sunday afternoon. Detective branch members and riot police were deployed in the area during the raid. Mamunul was taken to Tejgaon police station for interrogation. Before that, the Hefazat leader was first taken to the office Tejgaon deputy police commissioner’s office.

Deputy commissioner of Tejgaon division police Harun-or-Rashid told journalists that Mamunul has been shown arrested in a case filed over vandalism at Mohammadpur in the capital in 2020. He would be produced before the court on Monday.

A source of Tejgaon police told Prothom Alo that Mamunul is number 7 accused in a case file on 7 March last year with Mohammadpur police station. GM Alamgir Shahin, a resident of Chan Mia Housing of Mohammadpur, filed the case.