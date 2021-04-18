Mamunul made accused in 17 cases in Dhaka

Hefazat-e-Islam’s joint secretary general Mamunul Haque is accused in at least 17 cases in the capital.
Among the cases, 15 were lodged over Hefazat’s mayhem in Motijheel’s Shapla Chattar on 5 May 2013. Police filed all these cases. Two other cases filed at the Paltan and Mohammadpur police stations were filed by a Jubo Leauge leader and another person respectively.
Police arrested Mamunul from Jamia Rahmania Arabia Madrasa in Mohammadpur on Sunday afternoon. Detective branch members and riot police were deployed in the area during the raid. Mamunul was taken to Tejgaon police station for interrogation. Before that, the Hefazat leader was first taken to the office Tejgaon deputy police commissioner’s office.
Deputy commissioner of Tejgaon division police Harun-or-Rashid told journalists that Mamunul has been shown arrested in a case filed over vandalism at Mohammadpur in the capital in 2020. He would be produced before the court on Monday.
A source of Tejgaon police told Prothom Alo that Mamunul is number 7 accused in a case file on 7 March last year with Mohammadpur police station. GM Alamgir Shahin, a resident of Chan Mia Housing of Mohammadpur, filed the case.
He brought allegations of beating, injuring severely, theft, threatening, creating violence in religious activities and instigating against them.
Alamgir also complained that the accused persons stole his cell phone, Tk 7,000 and debit card of BRACK Bank.
A source of Dhaka Metropolitan Police headquarters told Prothom Alo that Mamunul is accused in 8 cases in Motijheel division, two cases in Lalbagh division and one in Tejgaon division. He is also accused in four cases filed with Paltan police station and one with Motijheel police station. 15 of these 16 cases were filed following the Hefazat’s mayhem on 5 May 2013.
The latest case was filed against Mamunul on 5 April this year. Dhaka south city Jubo League’s deputy office secretary Khandaker Arif Uz Zaman filed the case over the incident of clash among religious party men and ruling party activists and law enforcers on 26 March. Mamunul is the prime accused in the case.
In the case statement, Arif Uz Zaman alleged that he saw some unruly bigots were brandishing shoes following Juma prayer that day.
He alleged that he saw several hundred people belonging to Jamaat-Shibir-BNP-Hefazat at the stair of the mosque’s north gate. From the slogans of the mob, Arif came to know that the Jamaat-Shibir-BNP-Hefazat men under the leadership of Mamunul Haque are conspiring to foil the programmes arranged on the golden jubilee of independence and birth centenary of Bangabandhu Shiekh Mujibur Rahman. The ‘militants’ were chanting anti-state and anti-government slogans.
They also attacked the devotees present at the scene with local and foreign weapons at the behest of Mamunul, the Jubo League leader claimed in the case.
Arif Uz Zaman alleged that Hefazat’s joint secretary general Mawlana Junaid Al Habib attacked him with iron rod at the order of Mamunul. Later, two other joint secretaries general—Lokman Hakim and Nasir Uddin—joined in the beating.