Man arrested for providing fake Covid certificates

The arrestee was identified as Md Kamrul Islam (28), son of Abul Hossain of Begumganj Upazila Eklashpur village.
District civil surgeon Masum Iftekhar said Kamrul Islam used to provide false negative Covid test reports.
“After finding out about the matter, we made a joint operation with the Detective Branch and arrested him,” he said.
Officer-in-charge (OC) of Sudharam Model Police Station Shahed Uddin said Kamrul Islam has been arrested for providing fake Covid certificates.
Legal action will be taken against him, he added.