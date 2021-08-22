Man cremates wife to hide evidence of killing

A man gave a confessional statement before a magistrate Saturday that the reason he cremated his Muslim wife’s body after her death was to hide the evidence that he killed her.

Bablu Dey, 30, gave his statement to the court of Senior Judicial Magistrate Begum Anjuman Ara on 21 August under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, almost three weeks after his wife Yasmin Akhtar Annie, 24, died, and he cremated her body without informing her family members.