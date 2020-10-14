Man detained for ‘raping daughter’ in Khulna

A man, who has allegedly raped his own daughter, was arrested from Harintana in Khulna city around Tuesday midnight, reports UNB.

The arrestee was identified as Shahidul Islam, 36, son of Jahangir Alam of the area.

Quoting locals, police said the victim used to live with her mother and three brothers in Harintana after Shahidul left them two years ago.

He returned recently and has been living with them.

He allegedly raped his 14-year-old daughter when her mother and brothers had gone out for work.