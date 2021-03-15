Man held over ‘killing’ wife in Kushtia

Police arrested the prime accused in a case filed over the killing a housewife from Bijnagar village in Phulbaria upazila on Monday.

The arrestee is Shahabul Islam, 26, son of Touhidul Islam of the village.

A team of police conducted a drive at the house of Shahabul and arrested him early in the morning, said officer-in-charge of Mirpur Police Station, Golam Mostafa.

Earlier on Sunday, police recovered the body of Rangila Khatun, 36, wife of Shafiqul Islam of Nauapara village, from a filed in Mirpur upazila.