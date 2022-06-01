Crime

Man held with 34 gold bars at Chattogram airport

Prothom Alo English Desk
Customs officials arrested a man along with 34 gold bars and 14 gold chains, weighing around 4kg, at Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram on Wednesday, reports BSS.

Detained Saiful Islam, from Lohagara upazila of the district, was a passenger of Air Arabia Airlines flight that landed at Shah Amanat International in the morning.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Customs Intelligence and National Security Intelligence (NSI) conducted a joint drive at an Air Arabia Airlines flight from Dubai in the morning and arrested passenger Saiful with the gold bars, said customs intelligence additional deputy director M Sultan Mahmud.

“The bars and chains were recovered after searching his body,” he said.

