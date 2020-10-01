Man held with 82 gold bars at Chattogram airport

Customs intelligence officials arrested a passenger of a flight along with 82 gold bars from Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram on Thursday, reports UNB.

The arrestee is Enamul Haque, hailing from Chakaria upazila in Cox’s Bazar.

Enamul came to Chattogram from Dubai by a flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines BG-148, said Khairul Kabir, assistant manager of the airport.

The officials searched him for his suspicious movement and recovered the gold bars worth Tk 57.4 million from his possession, said the official.

