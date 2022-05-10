Man killed over property feud in Chuadanga

A team from the local police station rushed to the spot and took Kamal to the nursing home and then to Chuadanga Sadar Hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival around 12:00am.
“The body had injury marks,” said Ahsanul Haque, the physician at Chuadanga Sadar Hospital.
Abdul Alim, officer-in-charge of Alamdanga police station, said, “We got to know that the victim had a land dispute with a local youth, named Shadhin, who might have plotted his murder.”
“The body was sent for an autopsy and a probe is on. Efforts are also being made to arrest the suspect,” said the OC.