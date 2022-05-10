Crime

Man killed over property feud in Chuadanga

Prothom Alo English Desk

A 63-year old private contractor was killed allegedly over a property dispute in Chuadanga district on Monday night, UNB reports.

The deceased was identified as Kamal Hossain, a resident of the Munshiganj Clinic Para area in Alamdanga upazila.

Locals spotted severely injured Kamal lying unconscious near Protigya Nursing Home around 11:00pm and informed police.

A team from the local police station rushed to the spot and took Kamal to the nursing home and then to Chuadanga Sadar Hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival around 12:00am.

“The body had injury marks,” said Ahsanul Haque, the physician at Chuadanga Sadar Hospital.

Abdul Alim, officer-in-charge of Alamdanga police station, said, “We got to know that the victim had a land dispute with a local youth, named Shadhin, who might have plotted his murder.”

“The body was sent for an autopsy and a probe is on. Efforts are also being made to arrest the suspect,” said the OC.

