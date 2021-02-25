Man kills cousin over a piece of land

A 35-year-old man was killed by his cousin over a longstanding land dispute in Khulna’s Terokhada upazila on Wednesday, UNB reports.

The victim was identified as Babar Sheikh. Two of his brothers also suffered serious injuries as they came under attack by cousin Mintu.

“Mintu Sheikh had a long-running feud over land with his cousin Babar. And to settle the old score, Mintu swooped on Babar with a machete, killing him on the spot,” Terokhada Police Station officer-in-charge (OC) Md Golam Momen said.