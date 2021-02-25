Crime and Law

Man kills cousin over a piece of land

Prothom Alo English Desk

A 35-year-old man was killed by his cousin over a longstanding land dispute in Khulna’s Terokhada upazila on Wednesday, UNB reports.

The victim was identified as Babar Sheikh. Two of his brothers also suffered serious injuries as they came under attack by cousin Mintu.

“Mintu Sheikh had a long-running feud over land with his cousin Babar. And to settle the old score, Mintu swooped on Babar with a machete, killing him on the spot,” Terokhada Police Station officer-in-charge (OC) Md Golam Momen said.

The slain Babar’s brothers Sakhayet Sheikh, 33, and Azizul Sheikh, 26, were also seriously injured at that time. They were first admitted to Terokhada Upazila Health Complex.

Later, Sakhayet and Azizul were shifted to Khulna Medical College Hospital as their condition worsened.

