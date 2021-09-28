Crime and Law

Man sentenced to 72 years in jail for rape and kidnap of minor in Joypurhat

Prothom Alo English Desk
Joypurhat
Illustration of serving in jail.
Illustration of serving in jail. UNB

A man was sentenced to 72 years in jail on Tuesday for kidnapping and rape of a ninth-grade student in Joypurhat in 2018, reports UNB.

District women and child repression prevention tribunal judge Md Rustom Ali passed the order comprising 60 years in jail with a fine of Tk 1.7 million for rape and 12 years for kidnapping.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The convict is Abdul Momin Akhand, 25, resident of Bambu union in Joypurhat sadar upazila.

According to the complaint, on 3 September 2018, Abdul Momin abducted the victim from in front of her school in Dharki-Borail Para area with six assistants and later raped her serially.

Advertisement

On 5 September, the victim’s father filed a kidnapping and rape case against six at Joypurhat police station.

After three months of the incident, police rescued the victim during a drive and arrested accused Abdul Momin.

On 31 December 2018, police submitted charge sheet against Momin and spared all the other accused.

Read more from Crime and Law
Advertisement