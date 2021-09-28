Man sentenced to 72 years in jail for rape and kidnap of minor in Joypurhat

The convict is Abdul Momin Akhand, 25, resident of Bambu union in Joypurhat sadar upazila.
According to the complaint, on 3 September 2018, Abdul Momin abducted the victim from in front of her school in Dharki-Borail Para area with six assistants and later raped her serially.
On 5 September, the victim’s father filed a kidnapping and rape case against six at Joypurhat police station.
After three months of the incident, police rescued the victim during a drive and arrested accused Abdul Momin.
On 31 December 2018, police submitted charge sheet against Momin and spared all the other accused.