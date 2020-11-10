Man sentenced to death for killing college student in Khulna

A Khulna court sentenced a man to death on Monday for killing a college student in 2012, reports UNB.

The convict is Mohammad Bachhu Sheikh. The court also jailed him for 10 years under two different sections and fined him Tk 20,000 and Tk 10,000.

Meanwhile, Mozammel Hossain Milon and Abul Kalam Azad were jailed for seven and two years respectively in the case. They were fined Tk 10,000 and Tk 5,000 by the court.

According to the prosecution, Obaidur Rahman Rubel, a college student of Dumuria upazila was abducted by the convicts on 23 October 2012.