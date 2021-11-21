Man sentenced to death for killing pregnant wife

A man has been sentenced to death by a court in Feni for the murder of his pregnant wife in 2019, reports UNB.

Feni district and sessions judge Begum Jebunnesa passed the order on Sunday.

Md Yasin of Gafur Company Bari in Fazilpur Union of the Sadar Upazila, has been fined Tk 50,000 in addition to the death penalty.