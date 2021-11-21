Man sentenced to death for killing pregnant wife

According to the case statements, Yasin and Shirin Akhter got married in 2018. But it didn’t out to be a happy marriage for the couple. Later in 2019, Yasin killed his wife through an electric shock while she was pregnant.
Rezia Begum, the mother of the housewife, filed a murder case with the Feni Model police station on 7 March over the incident. After his arrest, Yasin made a confessional statement under section 164.
Earlier on 18 January, 2020, police filed a charge sheet against Yasin. A total of eight people have provided testimony in the case.
Altaf Hossain, bench assistant of the court, said the allegations have been proved and Yasin was present during the verdict. The court sentenced him to death by hanging and fined him Tk 50,000.
Public prosecutor (PP) Hafeez Ahmed said accused Yasin had confessed to killing his wife by electrocution under Section 164. The court ordered the maximum penalty as the allegations against him were proved beyond doubt, he said.