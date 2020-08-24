Man sentenced to death for killing wife

A Rajshahi court on Monday sentenced a man to death for killing his wife in 2014, reports UNB.
The convict is Abdul Rahman, 50 of Tashopara village in Mohonpur upazila of the district. The court also fined him Tk 20,000.
Public Safety Disturbance Crime Prevention Tribunal Judge Akbar Ali Sheikh handed down the verdict.
According to the prosecution, Abdul Rahman killed his wife Rashida Bibi, 45, over family feud on 18 October, 2014 and dumped the body in a waterbody near their house.
Police recovered the body of Rashida Bibi the following day.
A case was filed in this connection. Police arrested Abdul Rahman.