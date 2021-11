A woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her husband in Falia village of Pabna Sadar upazila on Tuesday, UNB reports.

The deceased was identified as Hamida Khatun, 32, wife of Tejem Molla of the village. They have a son and a daughter.

Aminul Islam, officer-in-charge of Sadar police station, said Wednesday that Tejem used to torture his wife Hamida over his illicit affair with another woman.