Man take Tk 150m loan mortgaging land by highway

A certain Golam Faruk owned a portion of land by the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway at Azampur in Uttara using forged documents.

He later he took a Tk 150 million loan by mortgaging the land to a private bank. The bank auctioned the land as the loan was not paid.

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) disclosed this at a press briefing at its media centre in Karwan Bazar on Friday afternoon.

RAB said Golam Faruk bought the land for Tk 30,000 and registered it in his name. Unscrupulous officials at the sub-registry office and the land office assisted him. The land belongs to the government roads and highways department.