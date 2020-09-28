MC College gang rape: Two accused on five-day remand

Prothom Alo English Desk
Six accused over the gang-rape in Sylhet MC College hostel--(From L-R) Saifur Rahman, Tarequl Islam, Shah Mahbubur Rahman alias Rony, Arjun Laskar, Rabiul Islam, and Mahfuzur Rahman alias Masum
Two accused, including the prime suspect in MC College gang rape, were sent on a five-day remand by a Sylhet court on Monday, UNB reports.

Indraneel Bhattacharya, officer-in-charge of Shahporan Police Station (investigation) and also investigation officer of the case, sought seven days to interrogate the suspects.

Saifur Rahman is the prime suspect while Arjun Lashkar was named as the number four accused in the case filed by the victim’s husband.

After a hearing, Sylhet Metropolitan Magistrate court no-2 gave police five days for interrogation, said assistant commissioner (prosecution) of Sylhet Metropolitan Police.

Main suspect Saifur, son of Tauhid of Balaganj upazila, was arrested from Noarai Ghat in Chhatak upazila of Sunamganj. Arjun was arrested from Mantala bordering area in Madhabpur upazila of Habiganj.

So far five accused have been arrested.

The other arrestees are — Rajon, Robiul Islam, Shah Mahbubur Rahman Roni.

A group of youths tied up a man and raped his 19-year-old wife at the MC College dormitory on Friday night.

After police rescued the couple, the victim’s husband filed a case at Shah Poran Police Station in the early hours of Saturday against nine people mentioning the names of six.

