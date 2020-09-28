MC College gang rape: Two accused on five-day remand

Two accused, including the prime suspect in MC College gang rape, were sent on a five-day remand by a Sylhet court on Monday, UNB reports.

Indraneel Bhattacharya, officer-in-charge of Shahporan Police Station (investigation) and also investigation officer of the case, sought seven days to interrogate the suspects.

Saifur Rahman is the prime suspect while Arjun Lashkar was named as the number four accused in the case filed by the victim’s husband.

After a hearing, Sylhet Metropolitan Magistrate court no-2 gave police five days for interrogation, said assistant commissioner (prosecution) of Sylhet Metropolitan Police.