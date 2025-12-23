Miscreants sever both wrists of youth in Khulna
Miscreants severed both wrists of a young man after calling him out of his home in Khulna.
The incident took place on Tuesday morning in the Darogar Bhita area under Batiaghata police station.
The injured man, Akhtar Hossain, 40, is a resident of the Gallamari area. He works at a hotel in the city’s Boro Bazar area. He is currently undergoing treatment at Khulna Medical College Hospital.
Speaking to journalists, Akhtar Hossain said that he was at home in the morning when several people known to him called him out and took him to Darogar Bhita in Batiaghata upazila.
Before he could understand what was happening, four to five people kicked him to the ground and began hacking both of his hands with sharp weapons.
Hearing his screams, local residents rushed to the spot, prompting the assailants to flee. The locals then took him to Khulna Medical College Hospital for treatment.
Bappa Raj, a junior consultant in the Orthopaedics Department at Khulna Medical College Hospital, said, “Both his right and left hands have been injured by sharp weapons. The condition of his left hand is very critical. We have advised that he be taken to Pongu Hospital (NITOR) in Dhaka for advanced treatment.”
Officer-in-charge (OC) of Batiaghata police station, Khandaker Hafizur Rahman, told Prothom Alo, “We have visited the scene."
"The miscreants are previously known to the victim. In the morning, he was called out of his home and taken to a wetland area in Darogar Bhita Ali Nagar, where he was attacked with sharp weapons on both hands. Four people were present at the scene. We have learned that he was lured there on the pretext of being offered work. No case has been filed yet in connection with the incident," Khandaker Hafizur Rahman added.