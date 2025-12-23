Miscreants sever both wrists of youth in Khulna

Miscreants severed both wrists of a young man after calling him out of his home in Khulna.

The incident took place on Tuesday morning in the Darogar Bhita area under Batiaghata police station.

The injured man, Akhtar Hossain, 40, is a resident of the Gallamari area. He works at a hotel in the city’s Boro Bazar area. He is currently undergoing treatment at Khulna Medical College Hospital.

Speaking to journalists, Akhtar Hossain said that he was at home in the morning when several people known to him called him out and took him to Darogar Bhita in Batiaghata upazila.