Mentally challenged woman becomes pregnant after rape

A 24-year old mentally challenged woman has reportedly become pregnant after being raped by a neighbour at Charborbaria village in Chitalmari upazila in Bagerhat district, reports UNB.
The accused rapist is Akram alias Akkel Sheikh, 45.
As the incident leaked one week ago, the suspected rapist tried to settle the issue.
However, victim’s father filed a rape case against Akkel with Chitalmari police station on Wednesday night.
The girl has been sent to Bagerhat Sadar Hospital for medical test, said officer-in-charge Shariful Haque.
According to the case statement, when the family members used to leave home for work, the victim woman remained alone in the house.
Taking advantage of this, Akkel raped her several times.
The family members came to know about the woman’s pregnancy ten days ago.
After being asked, the woman told her family what Akkel put her through.
When Akkel’s family was apprised of the matter, they tried to settle the issue.
The OC said that they had started to investigate the incident and they are also trying to arrest the accused.
Resident medical officer (RMO) of Bagerhat Sadar Hospital Mirajul Karim said the girl's medical examination had been completed. The girl is now pregnant. The medical board has collected her samples.
The report will be given at the end of the examination, said the physician.
Meanwhile, the locals demanded justice of the incident and immediate arrest of the accused.