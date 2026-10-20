Hot spatula burns, chilli powder in eyes: Chargesheet reveals abuse of domestic worker at former Biman MD’s home

“They used to lock me in the bathroom”, “they burnt my neck with a hot spatula”, “they broke my teeth with a pestle”, and “they used to sprinkle chilli powder into my eyes” — these are the allegations of abuse made by an 11-year-old girl who worked as a domestic worker at the home of Safiqur Rahman, former managing director of Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

The girl also said that whenever her father visited her, the family made her wear oversized clothes to conceal the marks of abuse on her body.

The police have included the girl’s account in a charge sheet submitted to the court. On 31 August, Rubel Mia, the investigating officer and a sub-inspector (SI) of Uttara West police station, filed the charge sheet with a Dhaka court. It names Shafiqul Rahman, his wife, Bithi Akter, and two domestic workers at the house, Rupali Khatun and Sufia Begum, as accused.