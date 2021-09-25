Minor raped by 40-yr-old neighbour in Magura

In the complainant, the girl's family alleged that their neighbour Farid Molla lured their daughter to his house on the pretext of giving her some medicine and then violated her, said Magura police station officer-in-charge Manjurul Alam.
The accused had also threatened to kill her if she revealed her ordeal to anyone, the OC said, citing the complaint.
"The minor girl is currently undergoing treatment at Magura sadar hospital," he said. "An FIR has been filed and efforts are on to nab the accused," Manjurul added.