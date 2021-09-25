Crime and Law

Minor raped by 40-yr-old neighbour in Magura

Prothom Alo English Desk
A 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 40-year-old man at a village in sadar upazila of Magura district, reports UNB.

The incident occurred on Thursday night, but an FIR was lodged a day later after the girl, a class V student, narrated her ordeal to her parents, prompting them to approach cops.

In the complainant, the girl's family alleged that their neighbour Farid Molla lured their daughter to his house on the pretext of giving her some medicine and then violated her, said Magura police station officer-in-charge Manjurul Alam.

The accused had also threatened to kill her if she revealed her ordeal to anyone, the OC said, citing the complaint.

"The minor girl is currently undergoing treatment at Magura sadar hospital," he said. "An FIR has been filed and efforts are on to nab the accused," Manjurul added.

