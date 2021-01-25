Misconduct with magistrate: Kushtia SP apologises

The High Court (HC) on Monday relieved Kushtia superintendent of police (SP) SM Tanvir Arafat from personal appearance over his misconduct with a senior judicial magistrate during Bheramara municipality election, reports UNB.
The HC bench of justice Mamnoon Rahman and justice Khijir Hayat passed the order when the SP appeared before the court and rendered unconditional apology.
The HC also fixed 17 February for delivering judgment on the matter.
Besides, the court asked the authorities concerned to ensure the security of presiding officer Shahjahan Ali and his family.
Lawyer Ahmed Ishtiak stood for the SP while lawyer Mansurul Haque Chowdhury represented the presiding officer. Deputy attorney general Taherul Islam was present on behalf of the state at the court.
On 20 January, the High Court summoned the SP of Kushtia after noticing a report published at a newspaper over the issue.
Later, SP SM Tanvir Arafat filed a petition with the HC on Sunday seeking unconditional apology for his misbehaviour.
Earlier, Kushtia senior judicial magistrate Mohammad Mohsin Hasan sent a petition to the Supreme Court, the law ministry and the home ministry in this regard.
According to the petition, the magistrate said the SP misbehaved with him during municipality election at Bheramara Pilot Model High School on 16 January which is a violation of the section 69, 70, 74, 80 and 81 of the Electoral Code of Conduct 2010. He also informed the Bheramara UNO about it.