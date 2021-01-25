Misconduct with magistrate: Kushtia SP apologises

The High Court (HC) on Monday relieved Kushtia superintendent of police (SP) SM Tanvir Arafat from personal appearance over his misconduct with a senior judicial magistrate during Bheramara municipality election, reports UNB.

The HC bench of justice Mamnoon Rahman and justice Khijir Hayat passed the order when the SP appeared before the court and rendered unconditional apology.

The HC also fixed 17 February for delivering judgment on the matter.

Besides, the court asked the authorities concerned to ensure the security of presiding officer Shahjahan Ali and his family.

Lawyer Ahmed Ishtiak stood for the SP while lawyer Mansurul Haque Chowdhury represented the presiding officer. Deputy attorney general Taherul Islam was present on behalf of the state at the court.