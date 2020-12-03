Miscreants break ear of Madhuda sculpture

Madhusudon Dey, widely known as Madhuda, was the founder of Madhur canteen. Madhuda was vocal in the social and political movement. Pakistani forcse killed Madhuda after picking him up from Jagannath Hall of Dhaka University on 25 March 1971. The restaurant situated in front of Business Administration Institute of Dhaka University was named Madhur Canteen in memory of Madhuda.

About the ear of the sculpture being broken, proctor AKM Golam Rabbani said, "I received such news. Those who were in front of the canteen replaced the ear. Whether the incident was carried out with an ill motive could not be known. The people concerned have been asked to find out who did it and with what purpose."

When called over cell phone at around 1:30am yesterday, a member of proctorial team Nasir said, "It could not be known who broke the ear of Madhuda. We temporarily replaced the ear. The sculpture will be mended perfectly later."