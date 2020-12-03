Miscreants break ear of Madhuda sculpture

Miscreants broke an ear of 'Madhusudon Dey Memorial Sculpture' on the premises of Madhur canteen on the Dhaka University campus.
Hearing of the incident on Wednesday night, the authorities mended the broken part.
However, could not be known immediately who damaged the historic sculpture and when.
A member of the proctorial team of the university said the incident of breaking parts of the sculpture of Madhuda came to their notice and was informed to proctor AKM Golam Rabbani. Later several members of the proctorial team rushed to the spot and had the damaged parts replaced.
According to the proctor, those who were in front of the canteen replaced the ear.
Madhusudon Dey, widely known as Madhuda, was the founder of Madhur canteen. Madhuda was vocal in the social and political movement. Pakistani forcse killed Madhuda after picking him up from Jagannath Hall of Dhaka University on 25 March 1971. The restaurant situated in front of Business Administration Institute of Dhaka University was named Madhur Canteen in memory of Madhuda.
About the ear of the sculpture being broken, proctor AKM Golam Rabbani said, "I received such news. Those who were in front of the canteen replaced the ear. Whether the incident was carried out with an ill motive could not be known. The people concerned have been asked to find out who did it and with what purpose."
When called over cell phone at around 1:30am yesterday, a member of proctorial team Nasir said, "It could not be known who broke the ear of Madhuda. We temporarily replaced the ear. The sculpture will be mended perfectly later."
An employ at the Madhur Canteen said they found a part of Madhusudon Dey sculpture broken at around 7:45pm yesterday. Later the matter was informed to the proctor. The proctorial team came after 9:00pm and replaced the broken part.
Then Dhaka University vice chancellor Emajuddin Ahamed first inaugurated the sculpture on 18 April 1995. After renovation of the sculpture, then vice chancellor of Dhaka University AK Azad Chowdhury inaugurated it in 2001.
Towfiq Hossain Khan is the sculptor of the Madhuda sculpture.