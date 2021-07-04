Crime and Law

Missing Chattogram expat found dead after 3 days

Prothom Alo English Desk

The body of a 50-year-old expat, who went missing three days ago in Chattogram’s Fatikchhari, was found dead Saturday, police said, reports UNB.

Abdus Salam returned home from Oman two months ago. As the expat could not go back to the Gulf country due to the pandemic, he got into a lot of debt while trying to meet his household expenditure, the locals said.

The debt burden took a toll on Salam’s mental health and he had been ill for the last several days.

Datmara union parisahd member Abdul Hakim said, “Salam had left his house in the night three days ago. The expat’s family could not find any trace of him after that. However, they did not file any general diary (GD) with police in connection with the incident.”

Bhujpur police station officer-in-charge said, “The badly decomposed body of the expat was found today in the morning near his house. We recovered the body after being informed. Salam has been missing for the last three days. However, the cause of his death could not be confirmed immediately.”

