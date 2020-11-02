Missing journalist found in Sitakunda

Journalist Golam Sarowar, who went missing on 29 October, was found in a severely debilitated condition beside the road in Bara Kumira area of Sitakunda on Sunday night.
Some unidentified people in an ambulance left him at the spot and fled, locals said.
The ailing journo was screaming saying “Please don’t hurt me, I won’t write any report anymore.”
He was found at 7:45pm. Kotwali police of Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) went to the spot and took him to Chattogram Medical College Hospital half an hour later, said officer-in-charge (OC) of Kotwali Police Station Mohammad Mohsin.
“He is very sick. He needs treatment first. We will record his statement later,” OC said.
Young journalist Golam Sarowar went missing on 29 October morning.
He is a staff reporter of Ajker Surjodoy and editor of News CTG.
Earlier, assistant editor of Ajker Surjodoy, Jubayer Siddique filed a general diary (GD) over the matter.