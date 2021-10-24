Mitu murder: Accused Bhola confesses to supplying firearms

Ehteshamul Haque Bhola, an accused in ex-police superintendent Babul Akter’s wife Mahmuda Khanam Mitu murder case, has confessed to supplying firearms used in the killing before a Chattogram court, reports UNB.

Chattogram Metropolitan Magistrate Shafi Uddin recorded his confessional statement under section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) on Saturday afternoon, said Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) and Chattogram Superintendent of Police Naima Sultana on Saturday night.