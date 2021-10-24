Mitu murder: Accused Bhola confesses to supplying firearms

However, SP Naima Sultana did not say anything about what Bhola said in his statement. She said Bhola was sent to jail after recording of his statement.
Santosh Chakma, the investigative officer in the case and PBI inspector (Chattogram Metro Zone) said, Bhola was arrested from Benapole on Thursday while trying to flee the country without surrendering to a lower court and brought to Chattogram on Friday.
Bhola was earlier arrested on 27 June in 2016 and jailed for several days. According to Bhola’s confessional statement at that time, the firearms used in Mitu’s murder was recovered from the custody of Bhola’s associate Monir. Later, Bhola was made accused in Mitu murder case and arm case.
However, the High Court granted him four weeks’ bail on 15 September.
He recently applied for anticipatory bail before the High Court after a re-arrest warrant was issued against him, but the HC ordered Bhola to surrender to a lower court.
On 5 June, 2016, unidentified assailants gunned down Babul’s wife Mitu at the port city’s GEC intersection while she was going to drop her son for a bus of Chittagong Cantonment Public School and College.
Soon after the crime, a murder case was filed at Panchlaish Police Station against three unidentified men, following a complaint by Babul.
On 12 May this year, PBI submitted its final report in the case.
He is currently behind the bars over a murder case filed by Mitu’s father.