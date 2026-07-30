Fraud in the guise of overseas jobs

As the labour markets continue to shrink, people are taking greater risks in search of work abroad. Trafficking networks are exploiting this desperation and using social media to lure job seekers with false promises, creating a trap.

They collect huge amounts of money in recruitment fees before sending the persons overseas, yet no jobs are found when they actually arrive at the destinations. Instead, many migrants face abuse, exploitation and detention, driving a rise in human trafficking in the guise of labour migration.

According to the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), Bangladeshis remain the largest group of migrants attempting to reach Italy by crossing the Mediterranean Sea, as in previous years. This year, they have also emerged as the largest group arriving in Greece via irregular sea crossings.