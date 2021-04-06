Mob vandalises, torches UNO, AC Land offices, cars in Faridpur

A number of offices and houses were vandalised and set on fire by locals in Faridpur’s Saltha Upazila on Monday night after a man was injured in an apparently unprovoked attack by a public servant.

The Upazila Parishad, residence of Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO), police station, office of Assistant Commissioner (land), upazila agriculture office, and sub-registry office, among others, were vandalised and some of them were torched.

Vehicles of Saltha UNO and the AC Land were also set on fire, said Upazila Parishad Chairman Wadud Matubbor.

Additional law enforcement units from Faridpur brought the situation under control.