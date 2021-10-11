Mother-daughter gang raped, 2 arrested

Nalitabari Police officer-in-charge (OC) Basir Ahmed Badal said that they were gang raped on Saturday night by seven men. After being informed by 999 message police ran an operation and arrested the two.
The victims have been sent to Sherpur general hospital for medical check-up, he said.
It was learned that the victim woman went to visit her father’s home with her 16-year-old daughter in the village. Some of the locals including Sattar and Sadek took them for sightseeing on a three wheeler on Saturday morning.
After the sightseeing at night they took the mother-daughter to an under-construction sight and gang raped there.
According to the family members, the mother-daughter managed to get home in the morning and informed them of the incident. They then called 999 for support.
The victim woman later filed a case against seven people in this connection, said the OC.