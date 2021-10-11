Crime and Law

Mother-daughter gang raped, 2 arrested

Prothom Alo English Desk

Police on Sunday arrested two people in connection with the gang rape of a mother and daughter in Polashikura village of Sherpur’s Nalitabari upazila, reports UNB.

The arrestees are UP election member candidate Abdus Sattar, 42, cattle trader and son of Abdul Basheed Ali of Palashikura village and Sadek Ali, 30, son of Abdus Sobhan of the same village.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Nalitabari Police officer-in-charge (OC) Basir Ahmed Badal said that they were gang raped on Saturday night by seven men. After being informed by 999 message police ran an operation and arrested the two.

The victims have been sent to Sherpur general hospital for medical check-up, he said.

Advertisement

It was learned that the victim woman went to visit her father’s home with her 16-year-old daughter in the village. Some of the locals including Sattar and Sadek took them for sightseeing on a three wheeler on Saturday morning.

After the sightseeing at night they took the mother-daughter to an under-construction sight and gang raped there.

According to the family members, the mother-daughter managed to get home in the morning and informed them of the incident. They then called 999 for support.

The victim woman later filed a case against seven people in this connection, said the OC.

Read more from Crime and Law
Advertisement