Mother-daughter gang raped, 2 arrested

Police on Sunday arrested two people in connection with the gang rape of a mother and daughter in Polashikura village of Sherpur’s Nalitabari upazila, reports UNB.

The arrestees are UP election member candidate Abdus Sattar, 42, cattle trader and son of Abdul Basheed Ali of Palashikura village and Sadek Ali, 30, son of Abdus Sobhan of the same village.