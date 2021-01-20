Mother, daughter murdered over land dispute

A woman and her teenage daughter were hacked to death over a land dispute in Charpara area of Islamabad in Cox’s Bazar on Tuesday night.

The deceased are Rasheda Begum, 32, wife of Azizul Huq of Charpara area and her daughter Jannatul Ferdous, 13, a 7th grader of Jahanara Islam Girls High School.

Confirming the incident, the inspector of Cox’s Bazar Model Police Station, Bipul Chandra Dey, said police recovered the bodies and sent them to Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy.

He further said that the police have been trying to arrest the assailants.

Locals and police said, Azizul Huq had a land dispute with the family of Abul Kalam, son of local Zafar Alam.

The two families had a skirmish on Tuesday night and Rasheda Begum and her daughter were assaulted and left injured. Rasheda died on the spot while Jannatul died after she was taken to the hospital.