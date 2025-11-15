'I won't shoot you dead — I’ll kill you by stabbing and scraping with a blade'

His name keeps coming up in one killing after another in Chattogram, where people have been shot dead in broad daylight.

The families of the victims have also named him as an accused in the murder cases.

Although the police are desperately searching for him, his crimes have not stopped. Most recently, last night, Friday, ‘criminal’ Mohammad Raihan was accused of threatening a businessman in Chattogram with murder over the phone.

Raihan told the businessman, “I won’t shoot you dead — I’ll kill you by stabbing and scraping you with a blade.”

The threatened businessman is Md Ekram, who is a stone trader.

Speaking to Prothom Alo on Saturday morning, he said that around 8pm last night, the criminal Raihan called him. Later, in a WhatsApp text message, Raihan threatened to kill him by repeatedly stabbing him with a blade.