Man accused of murder killed in 'gunfight' with RAB

“Sensing the presence of the elite force, the robbers opened fire on the RAB personnel, forcing them to retaliate. Kajal sustained bullet wounds in the gunfight and died on the spot,” Absar said.
A foreign pistol, two rounds of bullets, two light guns, 15 cartridges, two machetes and a knife were recovered from the spot, the RAB said.
Police recovered the body and sent it to Chattogram Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy, said Sumon Banik, officer-in-charge of the Sitakunda police station.
On 16 July, Abdur Rahman, 35, of Chanda village in Jashore district, was allegedly shot dead by Kajal and his men on Faujdarhat-Bayezid Link Road in Salimpur union as the former did not stop his cattle-laden truck despite being signalled to.
Abdur Rahman was transporting cattle in his truck to Bibir Hat in Chattogram from Magura when the alleged crime occurred, police had said.