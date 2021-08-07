Man accused of murder killed in 'gunfight' with RAB

A man was killed in what the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) called a gunfight with one of their teams in Salimpur area of Sitakunda upazila in Chattogram in the early hours of Saturday, reports UNB.

Deceased Kajal, 48, from Pahartali area of the port city was suspected to be a robber and wanted in a murder case, the force said.

Acting on a tip-off about the presence of a gang of robbers, a RAB-7 team raided Salimpur area around 1.30am, Mohammad Nurul Absar, senior assistant director of RAB-7, said.