Five robbers detained for murder in commuter train

A team of RAB-14 arrested Swadhin from Shikarikanda area of Mymensingh around 1.00am. Later, based on the information provided by Swadhin, RAB arrested four other robbers, media wing of the RAB headquarters said in a press release.
Sharp weapons and mobile phone sets were seized from their possession during the drive.
Earlier on Thursday night, two passengers were killed and another was injured after the gang of robbers stabbed them on the roof of the commuter train in Mymensingh's Gafargaon upazila.
The robbers had climbed on top of the train and started robbing passengers on the roof. The trio came under attack when they tried to catch the robbers.
When the train reached Jamalpur station, police rushed the three severely injured passengers to Sadar Hospital. Two of them were, however, declared dead on arrival.
Among the accused, Rishad had served jail for two years under narcotics case.