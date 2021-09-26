Five robbers detained for murder in commuter train

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Sunday arrested five robbers in connection with the killing of two passengers during a robbery in a Jamalpur-bound commuter train, reports UNB.

The arrestees are - Ashraful Islam Swadhin, 26, Maksudul Hauque Rishad, 28, Md Hasan, 22, Rubel Mia, 31, and Mohammad, 25.