Musa on six-day remand over Shahjahanpur double murder

A Dhaka court on Friday placed underworld shooter Sumon Shikder Musa, believed to be the mastermind behind the murder of Awami League leader Jahidul Islam Tipu and college student Samia Afrin Prity in capital’s Shahjahanpur area on 24 March, on a six-day remand, reports UNB.

The court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Farah Diba Chonda passed the order as police produced Musa before the court and pleaded to place him on a 15-day remand in the case lodged over the sensational double murder.