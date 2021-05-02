Musharrat’s brother files petition for murder case against Sharun

On the sixth day of Musharrat Jahan Munia’s death in a Gulshan flat in the capital, her brother Ashikur Rahman has filed a petition for a murder case in the court over his sister's death.

Nazmul Karim Chowdhury Sharun, son of ruling party MP in Chattogram and whip, Shamsul Haque Chowdhury, has been named as the accused in the murder case.

Morshed Al Mamun Bhuiyan, magistrate of Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court, recorded the plaintiff’s statement on Sunday.

Earlier on 26 April, police recovered the dead body of Musharrat Jahan Munia from a flat in Gulshan.