Musharrat’s brother files petition for murder case against Sharun

On the sixth day of Musharrat Jahan Munia’s death in a Gulshan flat in the capital, her brother Ashikur Rahman has filed a petition for a murder case in the court over his sister's death.
Nazmul Karim Chowdhury Sharun, son of ruling party MP in Chattogram and whip, Shamsul Haque Chowdhury, has been named as the accused in the murder case.
Morshed Al Mamun Bhuiyan, magistrate of Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court, recorded the plaintiff’s statement on Sunday.
Earlier on 26 April, police recovered the dead body of Musharrat Jahan Munia from a flat in Gulshan.
Nusrat Jahan, sister of the deceased, filed a case of instigation to suicide against Bashundhara Group’s managing director Sayem Sobhan Anvir at Gulshan police station. Gulshan police are investigating the case at the moment.
However, speaking to Prothom Alo over phone Sunday night, Munia’s sister Nusrat told Prothom Alo, “My brother Ashikur Rahman has filed a false murder case under the influence of a vested quarter with the ulterior motive to divert the case in a different direction. Actually, Ashikur Rahman does not know anything." Nusrat further claimed that her family’s relationship with Ashikur Rahman had deteriorated a long ago. Her brother even filed a case against her.
Mosharrat was killed, claims brother
All of a sudden, Musharrat’s brother Ashikur went to the CMM court to file a petition to accept his appeal for a murder case against Nazmul Karim Chowdhury. He claimed before the court that Musharrat did not commit suicide, rather she was murdered.
Ashikur claimed in the petition that that Musharrat had met Nazmul Karim and they would talk and meet. Unfortunately, Musharrat rented a flat in Gulshan using his sister Nusrat and her husband Mizanur’s national identity (NID) cards without his consent. Nusrat told her to stay there.
He said that Musharrat had friendly relations with Sayem Sobhan Anvir. However, Sayem had business rivalry with Nazmul Karim. Taking advantage of his sister’s innocence, Nazmul got to know about a lot of personal information of Sobhan Anvir and his sister could not understand anything at first.
Later, Musharrat realised the matter and refused to help Nazmul anymore. Nazmul got annoyed with Nusrat and was looking for a chance to get his revenge and started to mentally torture Musharrat.
Unable to use Musharrat against Sayem Sobhan, it was Nazmul Karim and his accomplices who killed his sister, claimed Ashikur. He also claimed that his sister Nusrat does not know the facts.
However, Ashikur’s mobile phone was found switched off when he was contacted over the phone regarding the new case.