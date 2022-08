A person was stabbed to death and another injured in an attack by their rivals over drug peddling in High Court (HC) area of the capital on Saturday, according to police, UNB reports.

The deceased was identified as Md Suman, 38, and the injured is Rocky, 35.

Mainul Hossain, sub inspector (SI) of Shahbagh Police Station, said two groups locked in scuffle over the drug trading in front of Eidgah Gate of the HC area around 4:30pm.