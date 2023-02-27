18-yr-old girl 'killed' for rejecting advances

The slain Tanzila Akhter alias Toma, a readymade garment (RMG) worker by profession, from Syedpur upazila of Nilphamari, would work at TM Fashion Limited at Chowrasta area.
The detained youth, who is suspected to kill Toma, was identified as Md Faisal, 22, from Patiyakhali area of Bagerhat sadar area.
Moina Akhter, mother of Toma, said Md Faisal had been harassing her daughter for a long time. Faisal got sacked from the factory once she complained. In retaliation for that action, he stabbed her daughter dead.
Moina Akhter lodged a murder case with Bason police station in Gazipur.
Officer in-charge of Bason police station, Sarowar Jahan, said in the primary investigation it is learnt that the girl was killed as she protested the harassment and rejected his advances.
The youth was arrested and sent to the hospital for treatment. The legal actions would be taken against him once he comes round, he added.