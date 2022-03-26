‘Mystery behind killing Awami League leader Tipu to be disclosed soon’

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Saturday said the mystery behind the killing of Awami League leader Zahidul Islam Tipu in the city's Shahjahanpur will be revealed very soon, reports BSS.

"None will be spared . . . those who are involved in this killing will be brought under the law very soon," he said while taking to journalists after placing wreaths at Shaheed Smriti Stambha at Rajarbag Police Lines on the occasion of Independence and National Day.