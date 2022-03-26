‘Mystery behind killing Awami League leader Tipu to be disclosed soon’

Investigation is underway to identify the killers and those who played role from behind the screen, he said, adding that the people of the country will be able to know everything about the murder of Tipu and college girl Preeti through newspersons.
Kamal said police and RAB are trying to arrest the accused and their patrons. Both forces are investigating the killing incident with outmost sincerity.
"We're hopeful about unveiling the real causes behind the killing of Tipu and Preeti," he said.
The home minister urged the media to play more responsible role in publishing news about Tipu killing incident.