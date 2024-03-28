Five arrested for laundering Tk 4b through digital hundi: CID
The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arrested five persons for laundering Tk 4 billion abroad through digital hundi using Mobile Financial Service (MFS).
CID arrested them in different drives in Dhaka and Chattogram. CID’s special superintendent of police Azad Rahman confirmed the development to Prothom Alo.
Azad said they are members of a criminal gang that launders money through digital hundi. Legal action would be taken against the arrested persons.
CID arranged a press briefing at its headquarters in city’s Malibagh today, Thursday.