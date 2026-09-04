Raihan posts pistol-firing video hours after Jubo Dal activist shot dead in Raozan

Around five and a half hours after a Jubo Dal activist was shot to death in broad daylight in Raozan, Chattogram, Md Raihan posted a video of himself firing a pistol on his Facebook Story. The video was posted at around 3:00 am early Friday.

Raihan is known as an associate of Sazzad Ali alias Boro Sazzad, who is currently absconding abroad.

The video shows Raihan holding a 9mm pistol and firing three shots in succession. However, it could not immediately be confirmed when or where the video was recorded.