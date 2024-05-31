Benazir Ahmed not in country
Former chief of Bangladesh Police, retired inspector general of police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed, has become the talk of the town as information of a huge amount of wealth of his family and his was unearthed by the Anti-Corruption Commission.
Different sections of the people have also been demanding him to be brought under trial.
But no information has been received from anyone about where he is staying now.
However, a reliable source from the law enforcement confirmed Prothom Alo Friday night that the former IGP Benazir Ahmed is not in the country now.
The law enforcement source said Benazir left the country on 4 May prior to the court order that asked the authorities to seize the former police chief and his family’s assets and freeze bank accounts.
There is discussion that Benazir is now staying in Singapore, the source added.
Prothom Alo, however, could not independently verify whether Benazir is currently staying in Singapore or any other country.