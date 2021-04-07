Narsingdi youth stabbed dead two, three others injured

A youth has allegedly stabbed five people at Nazarpur village in Narsingdi sadar upazila. Two of the victims have died. Three other injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital. The incident took place at Chhagaria village in ward no. 5 of Nazarpur union Wednesday morning.

The deceased are identified as – Md Farhad Mia, 50, and Ali Akbar, 56, residents of Chhagria village. Accused Yunus Ali, 30, is also from the same village.

Family members of the deceased and the locals said that Yunus Ali came out of his house with a knife in his hand around 9:00 am after a brawl with his mother and randomly stabbed people he found in his way.