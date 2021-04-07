Narsingdi youth stabbed dead two, three others injured

A youth has allegedly stabbed five people at Nazarpur village in Narsingdi sadar upazila. Two of the victims have died. Three other injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital. The incident took place at Chhagaria village in ward no. 5 of Nazarpur union Wednesday morning.
The deceased are identified as – Md Farhad Mia, 50, and Ali Akbar, 56, residents of Chhagria village. Accused Yunus Ali, 30, is also from the same village.
Family members of the deceased and the locals said that Yunus Ali came out of his house with a knife in his hand around 9:00 am after a brawl with his mother and randomly stabbed people he found in his way.
Yunus stabbed his cousin Al Amin first. Then he chased a man for trying to stop him with the knife in his hand.
Later, he stabbed Farhad Mia from behind while he was returning from his field. Apart from the three, Yunus also attacked a man named Sentu Mia and another, whose identity is yet to be confirmed. Among the injured, Farhad Mia and Ali Akbar died.
Physician of the emergency unit of Narsingdi General Hospital, Fahima Sharmin said Farhad Mia passed away before reaching the hospital. He has been stabbed on the back once and twice on his hands. We are suspecting that he died of extreme hemorrhage.
Local people said Yunus is quite an introvert as a person. He barely talks to anyone. He was trying to go abroad but could not get there as he was identified as “mentally imbalanced” in the medical report. He has been suffering from depression since then.
Councilor of Nazarpur Union Parishad (UP), Jahangir Alam said Yunus stabbed all those people alone. Two of them have died and others are receiving treatment at a hospital.
Agitated people held Yunus, tied him with ropes and beat him up. Later, he was handed over to Narsingdi Model police station.
Biplab Kumar Dutt, officer-in-charge (OC) of Narsingdi Model police station, said accused Yunus Ali has been detained and he is receiving treatment at the general hospital within police cordon. The bodies of the deceased have been recovered and sent to the morgue, he added.