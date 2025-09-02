DB’s Harun was assigned the task of detaining the coordinators

Former inspector general of police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun on Tuesday testified that the Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI) had proposed the arrest of the coordinators of the anti-discrimination student movement during the July mass uprising.

He gave this testimony today, Tuesday, at International Crimes Tribunal-1.

He said that Mohammad Harun-or-Rashid, then chief of the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), was assigned the task of detaining the coordinators.

Ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan are accused alongside Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, who has confessed to his involvement in the case and turned state witness, in a case filed over crimes against humanity committed during the July uprising.

He gave testimony today, Tuesday as the 36th witness in the case over crimes against humanity committed during the mass uprising.