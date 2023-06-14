Woman, daughter stabbed dead in Noakhali

A woman and her daughter, a candidate of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams, were stabbed to death allegedly by some miscreants in the municipality area of Noakhali Sadar upazila on Wednesday.
The deceased were identified as Nur Nahar Begum, 40, and her daughter Fatema Azim Priyonti, 16, residents of Guptanko Barlington area in the municipality.
Mizanur Rahman Pathan, officer-in-charge (investigation) of Sudharam police station, told Prothom Alo additional police super Bijoya Sen, other senior officials of police and he are at the spot. Members of the detective branch (DB) of district police have been looking into the matter.
Further actions would be taken based on the complaint of the family members of the deceased, he added.
Police arrested a man in this connection.