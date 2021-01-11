New trafficking route to Europe via Togo!

Nazma Akter said that her organisation has already informed the Bangladesh government and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and requested for the safe repatriation of the Bangladeshis from Togo.

Each of the four victims of Bangladesh, according to their statement, paid BDT from 17,00,000 to BDT 20,00,000 (USD 20,000 to USD 23,600) to traffickers in guise of brokers who promised to send them to Italy.

Togo has been used as a temporary destination maybe due to its existing ‘Visa on Arrival’ facilities for the Bangladeshi citizens, they observed.

A 26-year-old victim Saidur Rahman of Dohar, Dhaka, said from Lome that he had paid BDT 600,000 (USD 7,080) to a local broker of Narsingdi district before starting his journey in December 2019.

He said that the traffickers in Togo had snatched away over USD 12,000 more which he taken with him from Bangladesh.

Saidur said that he reached in Togo by air from Dhaka Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. On his way to Togo he had transit in Bangkok and Addis Ababa.

After making a 27-hour air journey, he landed in Lome airport in Togo where he was granted a tourist visa.