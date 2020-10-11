NGO worker ‘gang-raped’ in Bagerhat

Despite widespread protests against rape and the government’s plan to toughen the law in this regard, a female NGO worker has allegedly been gang-raped at her house in Fakirhat of Bagerhat district.

Police arrested Mamun Sheikh, 30, early Sunday in connection with the rape.

The victim filed a case against four people—Mamun Sheikh, Firoz Nikari, Raju, and Musa -- in this regard on Sunday.