Car sprayed with bullets just 200m from police outpost

A man wearing a helmet was shooting indiscriminately at a sedan parked on the road. At first, the man was shooting at the tyres and bonnets of the car. Later, he opened fire towards the man inside.

A video of the incident went viral on social media. Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) activist Muhammad Abdul Hakim, 52, was shot dead in broad daylight in Chattogram’s Hathazari on Tuesday. The video captures the incident. Although two people were seen in the video, there were a few more persons at the scene, said the eye witnesses.

The murder took place in front of the main gate of the water treatment plant at Madunaghat Bazar in Hathazari. A police outpost is located about 200 metres from the spot. In the nine-second video, a white private car is seen parked in front of the water treatment plant. At least five gunshots can be heard in the footage. Another person wearing a helmet is also seen beside the shooter, though his movements are not clearly visible in the video.