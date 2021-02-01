Niko graft case against Khaleda: Hearing on charge framing 8 Feb

A court today, Monday, set 8 February to hold a hearing on charge framing in Niko graft case against BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia and others, reports BSS.

Judge Sheikh Hafizur Rahman of Dhaka 9th special judge court passed the order this morning at the newly built courtroom in front of Keraniganj Central Jail.

Today was fixed for holding hearing on charge framing in the case, but prime accused Begum Khaleda Zia failed to appear before the court on health ground and made her lawyers to plead for time. Allowing the defence plea, the court then adjourned the hearing till 8 February.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed the case against five including Begum Khaleda Zia with Tejgaon police station on 9 December in 2007, for abusing power in signing a deal with Canadian company Niko for exploring and extracting gas.

The ACC on 5 May in 2008 submitted the charge-sheet against 11 including Khaleda Zia.