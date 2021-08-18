Nine detained with crystal meth, 63,000 yaba pills in Dhaka

Police on Tuesday night detained nine people with 500 gram of crystal methamphetamine or ice and 63,000 pieces of yaba from Mohammadpur and Jatrabari areas in Dhaka.

The detainees are: Nazimuddin, Abbasuddin, Nasiruddin, Md Hossain, Sanjit Das, Shiuly Akter, Kohinur Begum, Rashida Beguma and Mousumi Akter.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s detective branch disclosed the news at DMP Media Centre at Minto Road in the capital city.