Nine detained with crystal meth, 63,000 yaba pills in Dhaka

DMP additional commissioner (detective branch) AKM Hafiz Akhter told newsmen that a team led by DB Gulshan division deputy commissioner Mashiur Rahman detained nine people with illegal drugs.
He said the drugs were reportedly smuggled from Myanmar and reached Dhaka via Cox’s Bazar.
The crystal methamphetamine is a powerful drug that may cause heart attack and stroke, he said adding that children of affluent families allegedly consume the expensive and addictive drug. More than hundred pieces of yaba can be produced from one gram of crystal methamphetamine.
DMP additional commissioner said the detainees are comprised of buyers and suppliers. According to him, yaba peddlers also trade crystal methamphetamine.
“Drives against the racket’s kingpins will be launched after interrogation of the detainees,” he said.
DMP deputy commissioner Mashiur Rahman, who led the Tuesday drive, said the detainees were allegedly charged with more than one previous case under the Narcotics Control Act in several police stations in the capital.