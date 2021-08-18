Crime and Law

Nine detained with crystal meth, 63,000 yaba pills in Dhaka

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Police on Tuesday night detained nine people with 500 gram of crystal methamphetamine or ice and 63,000 pieces of yaba from Mohammadpur and Jatrabari areas in Dhaka.

The detainees are: Nazimuddin, Abbasuddin, Nasiruddin, Md Hossain, Sanjit Das, Shiuly Akter, Kohinur Begum, Rashida Beguma and Mousumi Akter.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s detective branch disclosed the news at DMP Media Centre at Minto Road in the capital city.

DMP additional commissioner (detective branch) AKM Hafiz Akhter told newsmen that a team led by DB Gulshan division deputy commissioner Mashiur Rahman detained nine people with illegal drugs.

He said the drugs were reportedly smuggled from Myanmar and reached Dhaka via Cox’s Bazar.

The crystal methamphetamine is a powerful drug that may cause heart attack and stroke, he said adding that children of affluent families allegedly consume the expensive and addictive drug. More than hundred pieces of yaba can be produced from one gram of crystal methamphetamine.

DMP additional commissioner said the detainees are comprised of buyers and suppliers. According to him, yaba peddlers also trade crystal methamphetamine.

“Drives against the racket’s kingpins will be launched after interrogation of the detainees,” he said.

DMP deputy commissioner Mashiur Rahman, who led the Tuesday drive, said the detainees were allegedly charged with more than one previous case under the Narcotics Control Act in several police stations in the capital.

