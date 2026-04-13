Parents search for son unknowingly with killer

Two friends used to work as day labourers together at various places in Khulna city and they were almost always together.

They were rarely seen apart.

Suddenly, one day both of them disappeared. The family thought they might have gone somewhere for work. However, even though one friend returned after three days, there was no trace of the other.

This was when the drama began. Hasib Mridha's mother, Sweety Begum, rushed to her son's close friend, Md Sohel.

Sohel informed her that the two of them had gone to Dhaka from Khulna three days ago to work as day labourers. While he had returned, Hasib had not.

Desperate to find their son, Hasib's parents, Sweety Begum and Hasan Mridha, asked where their son was left.

Sohel then said that on 21 September of the previous year, he left Hasib at Ramna Batamul in Dhaka and returned to the area.